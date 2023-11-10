World Skill Centre to have its second campus in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The World Skill Centre (WSC) will soon have a second campus at Mancheswar where the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department will offer another nine courses, officials said on Thursday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the WSC and Singapore-based ITE Education Services (ITEES) for establishing and managing of the new global skill facility. The MoU was signed by SDTE secretary Usha Padhee and ITEES CEO Bruce Poh here in the presence of additional chief secretary and development commissioner Anu Garg and Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) chairperson and WSC CEO Alka Misra.

The second campus of World Skill Centre, expected to be made operational soon, will offer advanced skill programs in nine contemporary fields such as ‘Hospitality - Food and Beverage Operations’, ‘Hospitality - Hotel Operations’, ‘Digital Animation’, ‘Healthcare Assistant Training’, ‘Logistics and Supply Chain Management’, ‘Aerospace Technology’, ‘Aerospace Avionics’ and ‘Marine Engineering’ and ‘Nursing’.

WSC operates in the hub and spoke model encompassing government skill centers across Odisha that currently offer seven advanced courses under its ‘School of Engineering’ and ‘School of Services’. “Odisha is one of the fastest growing industrial hubs of the country. Apart from a dynamic policy and industry-friendly environment, a skilled workforce has been the primary factor behind this success story. The ‘Skilled In Odisha’ initiative of the state government has created a global identity for Odisha youth,” said the development commissioner.

The second campus of WSC will help enrich and scale the industry-ready skill canvas driven by Odisha, said SDTE secretary. I&PR and Rural Development Secretary Sanjay Singh, Higher Education Secretary Aravind Agrawal, School and Mass Education Secretary Aswathy S, Technical Education Director Reghu G and other officials were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The World Skill Centre (WSC) will soon have a second campus at Mancheswar where the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department will offer another nine courses, officials said on Thursday. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the WSC and Singapore-based ITE Education Services (ITEES) for establishing and managing of the new global skill facility. The MoU was signed by SDTE secretary Usha Padhee and ITEES CEO Bruce Poh here in the presence of additional chief secretary and development commissioner Anu Garg and Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) chairperson and WSC CEO Alka Misra. The second campus of World Skill Centre, expected to be made operational soon, will offer advanced skill programs in nine contemporary fields such as ‘Hospitality - Food and Beverage Operations’, ‘Hospitality - Hotel Operations’, ‘Digital Animation’, ‘Healthcare Assistant Training’, ‘Logistics and Supply Chain Management’, ‘Aerospace Technology’, ‘Aerospace Avionics’ and ‘Marine Engineering’ and ‘Nursing’. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); WSC operates in the hub and spoke model encompassing government skill centers across Odisha that currently offer seven advanced courses under its ‘School of Engineering’ and ‘School of Services’. “Odisha is one of the fastest growing industrial hubs of the country. Apart from a dynamic policy and industry-friendly environment, a skilled workforce has been the primary factor behind this success story. The ‘Skilled In Odisha’ initiative of the state government has created a global identity for Odisha youth,” said the development commissioner. The second campus of WSC will help enrich and scale the industry-ready skill canvas driven by Odisha, said SDTE secretary. I&PR and Rural Development Secretary Sanjay Singh, Higher Education Secretary Aravind Agrawal, School and Mass Education Secretary Aswathy S, Technical Education Director Reghu G and other officials were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp