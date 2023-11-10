Home States Odisha

World Skill Centre to have its second campus in Bhubaneswar

The second campus of the World Skill Centre will help enrich and scale the industry-ready skill canvas driven by Odisha, said the Skill Development and Technical Education secretary. 

Published: 10th November 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

The MoU was signed by SDTE secretary Usha Padhee and ITEES CEO Bruce Poh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The World Skill Centre (WSC) will soon have a second campus at Mancheswar where the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department will offer another nine courses, officials said on Thursday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the WSC and Singapore-based ITE Education Services (ITEES) for establishing and managing of the new global skill facility. The MoU was signed by SDTE secretary Usha Padhee and ITEES CEO Bruce Poh here in the presence of additional chief secretary and development commissioner Anu Garg and Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) chairperson and WSC CEO Alka Misra.

The second campus of World Skill Centre, expected to be made operational soon, will offer advanced skill programs in nine contemporary fields such as ‘Hospitality - Food and Beverage Operations’, ‘Hospitality - Hotel Operations’, ‘Digital Animation’, ‘Healthcare Assistant Training’, ‘Logistics and Supply Chain Management’, ‘Aerospace Technology’, ‘Aerospace Avionics’ and ‘Marine Engineering’ and ‘Nursing’.  

WSC operates in the hub and spoke model encompassing government skill centers across Odisha that currently offer seven advanced courses under its ‘School of Engineering’ and ‘School of Services’.  “Odisha is one of the fastest growing industrial hubs of the country. Apart from a dynamic policy and industry-friendly environment, a skilled workforce has been the primary factor behind this success story. The ‘Skilled In Odisha’ initiative of the state government has created a global identity for Odisha youth,” said the development commissioner.

The second campus of WSC will help enrich and scale the industry-ready skill canvas driven by Odisha, said SDTE secretary.  I&PR and Rural Development Secretary Sanjay Singh, Higher Education Secretary Aravind Agrawal, School and Mass Education Secretary Aswathy S, Technical Education Director Reghu G and other officials were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDTEWorld Skill Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp