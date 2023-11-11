Home States Odisha

'11-year-old gang raped by two teachers': Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks report

This apart, OHRC has sought a report regarding the victim’s treatment during the next hearing on the matter scheduled on December 14.

Published: 11th November 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

child sexual abuse-child-rape-POCSO-sexualharassment

Representational image. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the parents of an 11-year-old girl lodged a complaint alleging their daughter was gang-raped by two teachers on her school’s premises in Nabarangpur district, the Odisha Human Rights Commission on Friday sought reports from district collector, SP and chief district medical and public health officer in this regard within four weeks.

The commission directed Nabarangpur CDM&PHO to take appropriate steps and ensure proper treatment is provided to the victim who was admitted to the district headquarters hospital. The panel asked the CDM&PHO to shift the minor girl to an advanced healthcare facility if needed and stated the expenses for her treatment should be borne by the government.

This apart, OHRC has sought a report regarding the victim’s treatment during the next hearing on the matter scheduled on December 14. The commission’s direction came after rights activist Prabir Kumar Das filed a petition mentioning the minor girl, a Class-VI student of a government high school in Nabarangpur’s Raighar block, was allegedly gang-raped by the headmaster and another teacher inside a toilet on the school’s premises on Tuesday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Human Rights Commission gang-rape OHRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp