'11-year-old gang raped by two teachers': Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks report

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the parents of an 11-year-old girl lodged a complaint alleging their daughter was gang-raped by two teachers on her school’s premises in Nabarangpur district, the Odisha Human Rights Commission on Friday sought reports from district collector, SP and chief district medical and public health officer in this regard within four weeks.

The commission directed Nabarangpur CDM&PHO to take appropriate steps and ensure proper treatment is provided to the victim who was admitted to the district headquarters hospital. The panel asked the CDM&PHO to shift the minor girl to an advanced healthcare facility if needed and stated the expenses for her treatment should be borne by the government.

This apart, OHRC has sought a report regarding the victim’s treatment during the next hearing on the matter scheduled on December 14. The commission’s direction came after rights activist Prabir Kumar Das filed a petition mentioning the minor girl, a Class-VI student of a government high school in Nabarangpur’s Raighar block, was allegedly gang-raped by the headmaster and another teacher inside a toilet on the school’s premises on Tuesday.

