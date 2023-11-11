Home States Odisha

After Sankirtan, Congress decides for Tulasi Yatra

The decision was taken at the meeting of the senior leaders of the party held at the Congress Bhawan here on Friday.

Published: 11th November 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 08:02 AM

Shree Jagannath Temple (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after its ‘sankirtan satyagraha’, the Congress on Friday decided to go a step further to launch a ‘Tulasi’ yatra across the state reiterating the demand for opening of the four doors of the Jagannath temple and a fresh audit of its Ratna Bhandar.President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak appealed to people of the state to contribute three tulasi leaves for the purpose.

Tulasi leaves will be collected from all the 314 blocks and transported to the state headquarters in trucks.
The leaves will then be transported to Puri and offered to Lord Jagannath, he said and added that all block presidents of the party have been asked to take an active part in the success of the yatra.He said that the yatra will be held towards the end November.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the senior leaders of the party held at the Congress Bhawan here on Friday. Several other issues including the demand for a caste census and the proposed visit of party MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to the state were also discussed.Pattanayak said that dates will be finalised after discussion with the AICC.

