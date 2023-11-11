Home States Odisha

Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha covers all 30 districts

Naveen Patnaik.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme has been launched in all 30 districts a month after it was implemented.At least 16.5 lakh people participated in the scheme launched on October 10 in 13 phases.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the people of the state and all those involved in the scheme’s launch across the state in such short period. On the last day, the chief minister launched the scheme in Koraput, Nuapada and Jajpur and sanctioned Rs 341 crore for implementation of 8,971 projects.

On the last day, the chief minister sanctioned Rs 120 crore for five Assembly constituencies of Koraput, Rs 65.50 crore for two segments of Nuapada and Rs 155.50 crore for seven constituencies of Jajpur. Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian also thanked people for their support in implementation of the scheme.

Odisha Naveen Patnaik

