Home States Odisha

BSKY hospitals rise to 765

She also asked the officers to scrutinise treatment bills raised by hospitals on a daily basis for payment within the scheduled timeline.

Published: 11th November 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) card

Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) card. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has empanelled 84 more hospitals under its flagship health assurance programme of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), taking the total number of private and super speciality hospitals to 765.

Sources said, 29 of the 84 newly empanelled hospitals are from outside the state. So far, 155 super speciality hospitals from 16 states - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have partnered with Odisha government for implementation of BSKY.

Besides, 610 private hospitals from different districts of Odisha have also come under its ambit for delivering treatment to the people under the scheme.At the state health assurance society (SHAS) meeting on Friday, Health secretary Shalini Pandit has directed nodal officers to remain in constant touch with the empanelled hospitals while Swasthya Mitras were asked to provide necessary assistance to patients to ensure timely treatment.

She also asked the officers to scrutinise treatment bills raised by hospitals on a daily basis for payment within the scheduled timeline. So far, 54 coordinators have been engaged at district level both inside and outside the state for visiting the empanelled hospitals regularly.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSKY Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp