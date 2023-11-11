BSKY hospitals rise to 765

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has empanelled 84 more hospitals under its flagship health assurance programme of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), taking the total number of private and super speciality hospitals to 765.

Sources said, 29 of the 84 newly empanelled hospitals are from outside the state. So far, 155 super speciality hospitals from 16 states - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have partnered with Odisha government for implementation of BSKY.

Besides, 610 private hospitals from different districts of Odisha have also come under its ambit for delivering treatment to the people under the scheme.At the state health assurance society (SHAS) meeting on Friday, Health secretary Shalini Pandit has directed nodal officers to remain in constant touch with the empanelled hospitals while Swasthya Mitras were asked to provide necessary assistance to patients to ensure timely treatment.

She also asked the officers to scrutinise treatment bills raised by hospitals on a daily basis for payment within the scheduled timeline. So far, 54 coordinators have been engaged at district level both inside and outside the state for visiting the empanelled hospitals regularly.

