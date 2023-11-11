Clamping of Police Act in J’singhpur town resented

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Different social organisations and members of BJP and Congress staged dharna at Ganatantra Chhak in front of Jagatsinghpur police station on Friday protesting the clamping of section 30 of Police Act here.

As per the direction of the collector, section 30 of Police Act, 1861 has been clamped in Jagatsinghpur police limits area from September 19 to December 17.

According to the Act, restrictions have been imposed on organising public meetings, pada yatras and use of loudspeakers. Besides, stringent action will be taken against those who do not take permission from police three days before conducting the same.

Locals alleged the move has been taken to foil the bandh call scheduled to be conducted on December 7 to demand establishment of medical college and hospital and protest the shifting of the local rural health training centre (RHTC) from the Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) campus.

BJP leader Pratap Mishra said the ruling party members conduct several public meetings and immersion processions using DJs right under the nose of the local police and district administration but no action is taken against them.Among others, Congress leader Biplab Chaudhury participated in the dharna.

