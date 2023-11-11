Home States Odisha

Clamping of Police Act in J’singhpur town resented

According to the Act, restrictions have been imposed on organising public meetings, pada yatras and use of loudspeakers.

Published: 11th November 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Fleet management system to replace coupons for refuelling Odisha police vehicles

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Different social organisations and members of BJP and Congress staged dharna at Ganatantra Chhak in front of Jagatsinghpur police station on Friday protesting the clamping of section 30 of Police Act here.

As per the direction of the collector, section 30 of Police Act, 1861 has been clamped in Jagatsinghpur police limits area from September 19 to December 17.

According to the Act, restrictions have been imposed on organising public meetings, pada yatras and use of loudspeakers. Besides, stringent action will be taken against those who do not take permission from police three days before conducting the same.  

Locals alleged the move has been taken to foil the bandh call scheduled to be conducted on December 7 to demand establishment of medical college and hospital and protest the shifting of the local rural health training centre (RHTC) from the Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) campus.

BJP leader Pratap Mishra said the ruling party members conduct several public meetings and immersion processions using DJs right under the nose of the local police and district administration but no action is taken against them.Among others, Congress leader Biplab Chaudhury participated in the dharna.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur Police Act Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp