CM nod to 5 vending zones in Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for construction of five smart vending zones in Khurda municipality in the first phase with an estimated cost of `8.79 crore. The project will resolve a problem of over 50 years for the people of the town.

Official sources said that 266 shops will be constructed in the five vending zones. Besides, all the temporary cabins will be removed. The issue was taken up by the vendors during the district visit of 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian to Khurda for launch of the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme. Pandian had assured them that the problem will be resolved.

In a letter to the executive officer of the Khurda municipality, deputy secretary in the Housing and Urban Development department has asked him to submit a detail project report of the proposal after due technical verification of inspector of local works for second stage administrative approval and release of funds.

