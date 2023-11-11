Home States Odisha

CM nod to 5 vending zones in Khurda

The issue was taken up by the vendors during the district visit of 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian to Khurda for launch of the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme.

Published: 11th November 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for construction of five smart vending zones in Khurda municipality in the first phase with an estimated cost of `8.79 crore. The project will resolve a problem of over 50 years for the people of the town.

Official sources said that 266 shops will be constructed in the five vending zones. Besides, all the temporary cabins will be removed. The issue was taken up by the vendors during the district visit of 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian to Khurda for launch of the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme. Pandian had assured them that the problem will be resolved.

In a letter to the executive officer of the Khurda municipality, deputy secretary in the Housing and Urban Development department has asked him to submit a detail project report of the proposal after due technical verification of inspector of local works for second stage administrative approval and release of funds.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp