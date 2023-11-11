LPG tanker overturns in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur, locals panic

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Panic gripped locals after a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) overturned near Hati fuel station on Chandikhole-Paradip highway in Jagatsinghpur district on Friday.The mishap took place at around 10.30 am. Sources said the bullet tanker carrying 17.66 tonne of LPG from Paradip Refinery of IOCL was on way to Jharsuguda plant.

All of a sudden, a coal-laden truck veered off course and came in front of the tanker near Hati petrol pump. To avoid crashing into the truck, the tanker driver applied sudden brakes. However, he lost control and the tanker overturned on the highway.

On being informed, fire services personnel of Kujang and Paradip rushed to the spot and started to spray water to cool the tanker. Subsequently, local police and IOCL officials also reached the spot.Police cordoned off the mishap site as hundreds of people from Bhutmundai, Biswali and Paradipgarh panchayats had gathered at the accident site. Traffic on the highway was also diverted. Onlookers were advised not to use cellphones and matchboxes within 500 metre radius of the accident site.

General manager of IOCL LPG terminal (marketing) Rabindra Nath Barik said, “Though there was no gas leakage from the tanker, we warned locals against using cellphones and lighting matches near the spot for their safety. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident.”

The overturned tanker was later removed from the road with two cranes. “The bullet tank was detached from the engine cabin before being lifted. The tanker was safely removed from the spot at around 6 pm after seven hours of operation,” he added.

IIC of Paradip Lock police station Kulamani Sethi said following the accident, traffic was immediately diverted to the other side of the highway to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic on the NH resumed at around 7 pm.

