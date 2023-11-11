Odisha: Man held for raping 13-year-old daughter

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested on Thursday on charges of raping his 13-year-old daughter in Malkangiri’s Balimela town.The accused is a 40-year-old of Drugline in Balimela town. He was engaged as a security guard in Balimela hydro electric project.

Sources said the accused has four daughters. While the eldest is married, two others are studying in Class X and VII respectively and staying in hostels. His wife left him six months back and since then, he was staying with his 13-year-old daughter.Police said the accused reportedly raped his daughter on November 5 night in their house. The girl is a student of Class VIII.

A couple of days back, the victim girl told some village women about her father’s heinous act. The women along with the girl lodged a complaint with Orkel police on Thursday. Basing on the FIR, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

An officer of Orkel police station said medical examination of the victim was conducted and her statement recorded under section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate on Friday. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

