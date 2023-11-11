Home States Odisha

Pipalapanka reservoir plan faces protest

The Pipalapanka reservoir was planned in 1996 when Tata Steel proposed to set up its mega steel plant in Chhatrapur area of Ganjam.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Local resentment is growing against the proposed Pipalapanka reservoir in Ganjam’s Sorada block.

On Friday, families who will be affected by the reservoir project, staged demonstration near the office of revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) here.

The agitators under the banner of Bhitamati Surakhya Manch (BSM) also held a protest meeting opposing the project. The BSM also submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to the RDC (South) in this regard.

The agitators said the proposed reservoir would come up at the confluence of Rushikulya and Odangi rivers near Pipalapnaka. If the project becomes a reality, Rushikulya river will dry up. Besides, 23 villages and thousands of acres of land will be submerged. Hence, the project should be cancelled.

On the other hand, Sorada MLA Purnachandra Swain said `1,000 crore will be spent on the reservoir project. “The project will provide irrigation to vast areas and drinking water to some rural pockets. Instead of welcoming the project, people are opposing it which is unfortunate,” the MLA added.

The Pipalapanka reservoir was planned in 1996 when Tata Steel proposed to set up its mega steel plant in Chhatrapur area of Ganjam. However, the reservoir plan was kept in abeyance due to stiff protest from locals.In June this year, the government had conducted a survey and identified land for the project. ENS

