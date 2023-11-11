STA’s J’khand head arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested the Jharkhand head of Solar Techno Alliance (STA) for his alleged involvement in running a pan-India cryptocurrency-based ponzi scam amounting to Rs 1,000 crore.

The accused, Sushil Kumar Tudu of Dhanbad district, is one of the founding members of STA and was the immediate down line member of the ponzi firm’s country head Gurtej Singh Sidhu. EOW found out that Tudu had thousands of down line members under him both in Odisha and Jharkhand and earned more than Rs 4 crore from the amount collected from them.

The accused’s daily income was Rs 80,000 and he has acquired huge wealth including movable and immovable property, said the EOW.Tudu is also a member of different groups committing frauds under the guise of investing the depositors’ money in cryptocurrencies.

