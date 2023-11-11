Two teachers arrested for gang-rape of minor girl in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Nabarangpur police on Friday arrested the two teachers for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in the toilet of an ashram school under Kundei police station in Raighar block of Nabarangpur.

The accused were identified as headmaster Sachindra Nandan Biswas and teacher Keshav Chandra Majhi.

The matter came to fore on Thursday when the girl felt severe pain in her abdomen and narrated her ordeal to her parents. They took her to the nearby community health centre (CHC) in Hatvarandi village where the doctor confirmed about the the girl being sexually assaulted.

The parents of the minor immediately lodged an FIR in Kundei police station. The bail plea was rejected by the POCSO court and the duo sent to judicial custody. Further, the minor was shifted to the Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital for treatment.

