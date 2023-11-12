CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates multiple facilities at KIIT-KISS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated several facilities and centres for employees of KIIT-KISS and the general public. The facilities include Shephalee Creche, KIIT Public School, Jayanta Mahapatra Public Library, Baba Ram Narayan Das Prasad Sevan Kendra and KIIT souvenir gallery.

KIIT-KISS employees who earn less than Rs 30,000 per month can enrol their children in the English-medium KIIT public school which will have a CBSE curriculum. The air-conditioned Jayanta Mahapatra Public Library, named after eminent bilingual Odia poet Padmashree Jayanta Mahapatra, has been established near KIIT Gundicha temple.

Subsidised ‘prasad sevan’ will be available at KIIT Gundicha temple complex for the benefit of patient attendants coming to Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences. The ‘prasad’ will be available from KIIT Jagannath temple for Rs 30 per person at the place named after spiritual leader Baba Narayan Das.

KIIT souvenir gallery offers a diverse range of unique souvenirs representing cultures worldwide, particularly Odisha handicrafts and KIIT university-branded merchandise for students, staff, alumni, and visitors. KIIT-KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta and president Saswati Bal, founder president of Unit-1 Ram Temple Baba Ram Narayan Das and other senior functionaries of KIIT attended the inaugural function.

