Cuttack city comes alive with Kali Puja

CUTTACK: Kali Puja is being celebrated with as much fanfare as Durga Puja in Cuttack City. At least 75 puja committees have set up pandals with idols of Goddess Kali across the city. While 32 pandals have been decorated with silver, the budget for the puja varies from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Among the different idols of Goddess Kali worshipped in Cuttack, the one worshipped at Bakhrabad Loka Mandala Puja Committee is unique. It is called ‘Chhinnamasta; or Headless Goddess.

The idol depicts the Goddess holding her severed head in one hand with blood flowing out of her neck.

While one stream of blood leads to her mouth in the severed head, the other two go down to the mouths of her two associates. Instead of stepping on the lying Lord Shiva, the Goddess steps over an embracing man and woman on a lotus.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been put in place to ensure law and order during the festival. As many as 50 platoons of police force have been deployed at different places for the festival and special squads formed to check untoward incidents during the celebration of Diwali, said DCP Pinak Mishra.

