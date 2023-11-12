Home States Odisha

Five more held for death of Elephant in Odisha

The forest department, acting on information provided by the arrested persons, seized wires, wooden sticks, bottles, and other materials used in the illicit act.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Following the death of a tusker due to electrocution near Gadimera Juang Sahi in Saleikena village retreat, 100 km from Keonjhar district headquarters, the forest department has apprehended five more persons on Saturday. Four others were earlier arrested on Friday.

The arrested persons identified as Chitrasen Munda (33), Jitu Munda (43), Mithu Pradhan (23), Putura Pradhan (67) from Johnsonpur village in Telkoi block, and Satyas Munda (33) from Rugudi village, are alleged to be the masterminds behind fixing the electric wires.

The forest department, acting on information provided by the arrested persons, seized wires, wooden sticks, bottles, and other materials used in the illicit act. The accused reportedly laid electric wires in the area with the intent of hunting wild boar.

The department confirmed that the elephant came in contact with the electric wire, leading to its death. The 40-year-old tusker was found dead on a farm near Saleikena village. DFO Dhanraj HD stated that the forest department’s investigation revealed it died due to electric shock.

