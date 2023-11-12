Impersonating as PA to Union minister, Odisha man dupes job seekers of over Rs 59 lakh

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cyber and Economic Offence police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old man for duping seven persons of over Rs 59 lakh by impersonating the personal assistant of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The accused Santosh Mohuri alias Hadibandhu of Balaram Nagar within Baliapal police limits of Balasore district also posed as the nephew of former state minister Raghunath Mohanty and promised them to provide jobs in Indian Railways and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Police have seized a laptop, eight mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, a hard drive, two pen drives, five passbooks and chequebooks, 18 debit cards from different banks, two PAN cards and one Adhaar card, an ID Card from Indian Air Force and two fake certificates as member of DRDO and Vigilance department from his possession.

DCP Pinak Mishra said, one Narendra Singh(54) of Brahmanigaon in Trisulia locality had lodged a complaint on November 8 stating that he used to visit the residence of Hanuman Baba (Chintamani Parida) at Darkhapatna. One day the accused Santosh reached there and introduced himself as PA to the Union minister and nephew of Mohanty.

In April 2023, the accused persuaded Hanuman Baba that he could give government jobs to his son and relatives in Indian Railway and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and asked for the certificates and advance money for the posts. Hanuman Baba then introduced him to his close people and explained about the jobs that the accused assured of providing.

As many as seven persons then transferred a total of Rs 59,25, 100 to the bank account provided by the accused through multiple transactions. After receiving the money, Santosh sent a fake selection list of Indian Railway to one of the persons and assured them that they would receive an appointment letter soon. After that, he did not take any phone calls and switched off his mobile. Santosh was arrested from Berhampur.

