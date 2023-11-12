Orissa HC summons cops over death of youth in custody

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered the personal appearance of an ASI and two constables of Bhadrak Town police station in connection with the case of a 21-year-old youth, Amrit Puhan, who fell to death from a train while he was in police custody five years back.

A petition, filed by the youth’s mother Basanti Puhan, had sought direction from the state government for Rs 50 lakh as compensation and other exemplary damages for the unnatural death of her son while in police custody. Advocate Byomakesh Tripathy argued the case on behalf of the petitioner.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi directed Trinath Bhoi (ASI) and constables Sanmaya Patra and Janmejaya Bal to appear before the court at 2 pm on November 13 to explain what prevented them not to pulling the chain of the train, when the deceased fell from the train.

As per case records, the parents of an 18-year-old girl had lodged a complaint that their daughter had been abducted by Amrit. But the girl could not be traced. Later the complainants informed the police about the whereabouts of their daughter. The three police officials of Bhadrak Town police station had then gone to Mumbai to rescue the girl.

The tragic incident occurred when the police team was returning with the girl and Amrit on a train on April 6, 2018. Belda police of West Bengal recovered Amrit’s body from the tracks and registered an unnatural death case on April 6, 2018.

Earlier during the personal appearance of the three police officials on September 5, 2023, Trinath Bhoi while replying to queries had stated he and the others had boarded a train from Mumbai to Kolkata along with the minor girl and the Amrit after she was recovered from Mumbai.

Though the boy was not arrested by police, Amrit was travelling on the train at the request of his elder brother. While on board the train, Amrit complained he was feeling uneasy and nauseous with vomiting. He suddenly went to the entrance door of the moving train and jumped out of it. The circumstances leading to the boy’s death are still shrouded in mystery, the police official had submitted.

