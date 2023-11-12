OSPCB goes after polluters; 11 units issued show cause

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In response to escalating industrial pollution affecting air quality in Rourkela and Sundargarh district, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has initiated punitive measures against industrial units. Sources in the Rourkela regional office of the OSPCB informed that Attitude Exim Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer of tyre oil, crumb rubber, and silicon manganese, among others, was sealed on Friday, while another iron and steel industry in Rajgangpur was closed few days back.

Show cause notices have been issued to 11 industrial units, including sponge iron manufacturing plants, rice mills, stone crusher units, and brick kilns. Approximately 20 other industrial units in the district have been instructed to strictly adhere to pollution control norms.

During inspections in June and July, OSPCB officials found several industrial units, particularly sponge iron plants, violating pollution control guidelines by irregularly operating electro-static precipitators and other pollution control equipment.

Villagers in Kuanrmunda block and Kalunga Gram Panchayat had earlier protested air pollution from industrial clusters. In preparation for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, around 22 sponge iron plants in Rourkela were temporarily closed from January 5 to 28, 2023 to maintain high air quality standards.

OSPCB regional officer Anup Mallick emphasised the ongoing efforts to control industrial pollution in Bonai, Rajgangpur, and other industrial belts of Sundargarh. “Units issued show cause notices must provide satisfactory explanations within a specified time frame, or face closure for non-compliance,” Mallick said adding that collective effort is required to maintain air quality in Rourkela. “The punitive measures send a message to those disregarding pollution control norms,” he further stressed.

