Physically challenged girl raped in Odisha, accused arrested

BALASORE: Soro police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man of Gajamaba village for allegedly raping a 20-year-old physically challenged tribal girl. The accused has been identified as Baidhar Singh while the survivor belongs to a village in Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district. However, she was staying at her sister and brother-in-law’s house under the Oupada block for some years.

Sources said, that on Friday, the accused went to the survivor’s brother-in-law’s house and found her alone as both her sister and brother-in-law had gone to the field. Singh convinced her to go to a rehabilitation centre in Soro for treatment. As the victim agreed, the accused took her along on his bicycle to a forest nearby under Manipura GP and allegedly raped her. As she screamed, the locals rushed to the forest and rescued the girl. Meanwhile, the accused had fled the spot.

The same night, the brother-in-law of the survivor lodged an FIR in Soro police station. IIC Prabhanshu Sekhar Mishra said that based on the FIR by the victim’s brother-in-law, a case was registered under Section 336 and 376(II)(L) against the accused. Police rushed to the forest at night and traced the accused hiding in the forest. The IIC said Singh was arrested and produced in Soro JMFC. He was later remanded to judicial custody after his bail was rejected.

