PIL in Orissa High Court to change Parab venue

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Social activists of Koraput have filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Orissa High Court on Thursday seeking to organise the tribal festival Parab at a different location from the one chosen by the district administration.

The district cultural council, like every year, has decided to organise the Parab festival at the government college ground in Koraput’s Landiguda from November 25 to 29. Meanwhile, the social activists alleged that since the festival ground is situated beside the National Highway-26, it causes severe traffic congestion on the said route during the festival.

“The NH passes via Visakhapatnam and Raipur and is widely used for commute by people of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Over 5,000 vehicles pass through the area on a regular basis and organising such a big event there can cause traffic congestion, especially during evening hours,” they complained. Considering the gravity of the situation, the social activists led by advocate Dilip Mohanty filed the PIL.

