21 Odisha workers held captive in Gabon

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: At least 21 workers of Kendrapara have been reportedly held captive in a plywood factory by their employer at Oyem in Gabon, a country along the Atlantic coast of Central Africa. The matter came to light when the Odia workers sent videos to their families narrating their plight in Gabon. The workers alleged that they were being tortured physically and mentally by their employer. The owner of the plywood company has also confiscated their passports.

“We had gone to Gabon last year through a local labour contractor who assured us good jobs with handsome salaries. However, we were engaged in a plywood factory and forced to work over 12 hours a day without any pay. We are given food once a day. The employer beats us if we demand more food,” alleged one of the workers Jayant Mallick (28) of Rajkanika’s Taneipada village in a video message.

Another worker Biswambar Mallick of Koilipur village said they contacted their agents in India and told them that they are not able to bear the torture. But the agents did not pay any heed to the pleas. “We sold our land and borrowed money to get a better job abroad. But now our fate is hanging in the balance,” said Mallick. All the stranded workers appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to help them return to their villages.

On Monday, family members of the workers met officials of the Labour department and requested them to take steps for their safe return. They said each worker had paid Rs 1 lakh for their transportation and the agent had promised them a salary of Rs 50,000 per month.

Contacted, the district labour officer of Kendrapara Ashok Murmu said, “We have informed the higher authorities of our department about the matter. Necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safe return of the workers.”

Murmu further said it is a ruse on the part of many agents to lure youths to foreign countries by promising more money. “We had warned job seekers not to fall prey to bogus advertisements in newspapers offering work in foreign countries,” he added.

