33 fall sick after Dasaha feast

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: At least 33 people were taken ill after consuming food at a Dasaha (10th-day death ritual) feast in Luhura Sahi of Kandal village under Barkote block here on Sunday night. Sources said residents of Luhura Sahi and nearby areas were invited to the Dasaha feast organized by the family of a villager in the evening. During the feast, several people fell sick and started vomiting. Some of them were rushed to the nearest private hospital.

Subsequently, a team led by district public health officer (DPHO) Dr Purna Chandra Pradhan and additional DPHO Dr Bansidhar Patra reached the village to take stock of the situation. The health team found that 33 villagers had mild fever and were vomiting. All of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.

When the condition of some of the sick villagers did not improve till Monday morning, they were admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Deogarh. Currently, nine persons are undergoing treatment at the DHH. Besides, a few other villagers have been admitted to a private facility in Barkote.

Luhura Sahi has 40 families with a population of 210. The village has a pipe water supply and two tube wells. A health official said approximately 200-250 people had attended the feast.DPHO Pradhan said the condition of all the patients is stable. The health team has collected food samples from the feast and water from the village to ascertain the cause of food poisoning.

