Home States Odisha

Congress demands white paper on Srimandir project

The Congress leaders expressed concern over the mismanagement in temple administration as was evident when 30 pilgrims were injured inside the temple during Mangala Alati on Friday.

Published: 14th November 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Srimandir, Shri Jagannath Temple

Shri Jagannath Temple. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday demanded that the state government should issue a white paper on the Shri Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project with all information on its objective and cost as it is trying to rush through with its inauguration on January 17.

Addressing a media conference here, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak and former president Prasad Harichandan said that the white paper should also have all information as to what extent the project has been implemented. They said it should have project details and whether any changes were made midway through its implementation.

The Congress leaders also expressed concern over the mismanagement in temple administration as was evident when 30 pilgrims were injured inside the temple during Mangala Alati on Friday. They said the party has been demanding the opening of all four gates of the temple to avoid such incidents.

“We demand the opening of all the gates in order to avoid major accidents, like a stampede, as more devotees will visit the temple during the ‘Panchuka’, the last five days of the holy month of Kartika,” they stated. The Congress leaders announced that the ‘Tulasi Yatra’ will be the next agitation launched by the party from December 1. The program aims to register the party’s protest against the mismanagement of the 12th-century shrine.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPCC Shri Jagannath Temple Srimandir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp