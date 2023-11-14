Sambalpur lad to represent India in global karting event

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 19-year-old native of Sambalpur, Aditya Patnaik, has been selected to represent India in the prestigious Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals (RMCGF) 2023 to be held in Bahrain. The global karting competition which is scheduled to be held between December 2 and December 9 will witness participation of more than 80 countries.

The event is being organized by the Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC) which is also the venue of the event. Prior to this, Aditya, a native of the Dhama area, had represented India in the senior Max category of the Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship, held in Malaysia.

Recently, on October 28, Aditya bagged the first position and emerged as champion in the senior Max category in the National Karting Championship 2023 with 408 points, which was held at the Meco Kartopia Circuit in Bangalore. Last year, Aditya secured the second position in the Rotax Max National Karting Championship 2022.

Aditya who is the son of a former central government employee, Subhendu Patnaik, and his mother, Dr. Alka Patnaik settled in Mumbai and has trained in Karting at Rayo Racing Charter School in Mumbai. Currently, pursuing his graduation, Aditya has been participating in several karting competitions for the last four years.

He is also working as a driver coach for team Rayo Racing and an eSports driver for team IReSports at present. Aditya aspires to become a motorcar racer in the future.“I am happy that I will get the opportunity to participate in such a huge global event. I have been trying to reach here for the last few years finally I have succeeded. I will try to give my best performance,” said Aditya.

