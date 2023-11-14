Two women among seven held for murder of priest in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police on Sunday arrested seven persons accused including two women on the charge of killing 75-year-old priest Ramesh Tripathy of Budhi Thakurani temple at Koraput town. The accused are Pratap Takri, Kisan Bag, Noraj Benia, Mahendra Panigrahy, Ashok Ray, Rama Gouda, and Saraswati Jani, all from the Koraput town area.

Police said after the death of his wife and two sons, Tripathy was living alone near Budhi Thakurani temple. On November 8 morning, he was found dead with his hands and legs tied with a rope.

During the investigation, police found that the priest was in possession of some valuables including cash, gold, and silver ornaments. When Saraswati came to know about it, she hatched a plan with the other accused to loot the valuables from Tripathy.

Accordingly, they broke into Tripathy’s house on November 7 night and tied his limbs. When the priest started to scream, the accused gagged him which caused his death. Subsequently, they fled with all the ornaments and cash.

Police have seized the stolen ornaments and `15,000 cash from the possession of the accused. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Koraput Sravani Nayak said the accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

