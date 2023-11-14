Home States Odisha

Villagers protest at Vedanta gate over job demands

After seven days of a sit-in strike, they are insistent on a written assurance from Vedanta’s management within a week.

Published: 14th November 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 10:02 AM

Police deployed outside the gate of Vedanta’s Jharsuguda plant on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Residents from Banjari and nearby areas, on Monday, rallied at Vedanta Aluminium Ltd (VAL) Gate-2 for over three hours as they demanded local employment opportunities and the restoration of infrastructure adversely impacted by Vedanta’s vehicular operations and plant-related pollution. Amit Oram, representing municipal ward number 15, talked about the issue of Vedanta’s unmet commitments over a period of two decades, including assurances of water, roads, electricity, and pollution control.

The villagers submitted an appeal to the district collector, seeking immediate intervention. After seven days of a sit-in strike, they are insistent on a written assurance from Vedanta’s management within a week.
District officials promised to look into the issues soon with a commitment to address the concerns within 15 days. Head of PR and communications Ashwin Chand assured to conduct a grievance meeting before November 25 to address issues and explore development opportunities for Banjari village.

