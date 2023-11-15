Home States Odisha

Four arrested with 3.6 kg of pangolin scales 

Those arrested are being interrogated to determine whether they killed the pangolin within the forest or acquired the scales from other parties, the forest officials said.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a joint operation by Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) South and Karanjia Forest Division, a team of forest personnel arrested four persons and seized 3.6 kg of pangolin scales, an auto-rickshaw, and three mobile phones during a surprise raid in Baripada on Tuesday.

The arrested are Gouranga Mankdia (45), Mankia Deogaon (28), Matu Ho (52), and Salia Sidu (50) from Kendumunid village near Similipal forest.

Deputy director of STR South, Samrat Gowda said the raid was conducted after getting a tip-off about a stock of pangolin scales within the forest area.

Around 3.6 kg of pangolin scales were confiscated during the operation.“Those arrested are being interrogated to determine whether they killed the pangolin within the forest or acquired the scales from other parties,” he added.

