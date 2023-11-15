IIMT starts platform for career guidance to students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City-based Interscience Institute of Management and Technology (IIMT) has started offering career guidance to students through its ‘IIMT Open House’ platform.

IIMT founder and chairman Prof Srikanta Patnaik said through the initiative, they have started conducting a number of talk shows for the students on different subjects to help and guide them on careers that will enhance their prospects in the job market.

Academicians and experts from reputed national and global institutes deliver their talk on the ‘IIMT Open House’ platform which also has a YouTube channel where students can access the content for free and pick a suitable career option for them after Plus II, he said.

Non-resident director of the institute Sritam Patnaik said the institute adopted this innovative approach to sensitise students about their careers after looking to other universities and institutes abroad, Singapore and the US in particular. Given the nature of job changing in the era of AI, it is important for the students to understand what courses they need to pursue to be job-ready, he said.

