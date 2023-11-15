Meet on mental health for GMU students

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) on Tuesday organised an awareness programme to sensitise students on mental health and help them cope with stress and anxiety. The mental health awareness programme was held in the wake of the death of a second-year undergraduate student by suicide on October 19.

The event was organised by the Department of Psychology. Head of the department Sanjukta Padhee said over 150 students from different departments attended the programme. Two clinical psychologists from the district headquarters hospital Dr Aakankshya Mishra and Dr Namita Giri were invited to interact with students. “The doctors educated the students about counselling and psychotherapy besides stress management. More such sessions will be organised shortly,” Padhee added.

Deputy registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said, “As the event evoked a positive response from students, we are planning to hold such interaction sessions regularly. This apart, we are also planning to start a tele-counselling facility so that students can avail psychological help if and when required.” Sources said the university is planning to set up a dedicated counselling cell for the purpose.

On October 19, a BCom second-year student of Kalahandi district took the extreme step by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room. Later, police found a suicide note in which the student mentioned that he was under severe mental pressure after failing examinations and was worried about his career.

