Home States Odisha

Meet on mental health for GMU students

The mental health awareness programme in the campus was held in the wake of the death of a second-year undergraduate student by suicide on October 19.

Published: 15th November 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Gangadhar Meher University

Gangadhar Meher University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) on Tuesday organised an awareness programme to sensitise students on mental health and help them cope with stress and anxiety. The mental health awareness programme was held in the wake of the death of a second-year undergraduate student by suicide on October 19.

The event was organised by the Department of Psychology. Head of the department Sanjukta Padhee said over 150 students from different departments attended the programme. Two clinical psychologists from the district headquarters hospital Dr Aakankshya Mishra and Dr Namita Giri were invited to interact with students. “The doctors educated the students about counselling and psychotherapy besides stress management. More such sessions will be organised shortly,” Padhee added.

Deputy registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said, “As the event evoked a positive response from students, we are planning to hold such interaction sessions regularly. This apart, we are also planning to start a tele-counselling facility so that students can avail psychological help if and when required.” Sources said the university is planning to set up a dedicated counselling cell for the purpose.

On October 19, a BCom second-year student of Kalahandi district took the extreme step by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room. Later, police found a suicide note in which the student mentioned that he was under severe mental pressure after failing examinations and was worried about his career.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangadhar Meher University Mental health awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp