Minor’s body found under Kathajodi bridge

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The body of a Class X student was found lying under the Kathajodi bridge on Tuesday.

The deceased, a 16-year-old boy from the Kalyani Nagar locality, had gone to school on Friday after which he went missing.

His mother had lodged an FIR in this regard with the Madhupatna police. As per the complaint, Sahil had gone to school on Friday but did not return home.

Later on the day, locals spotted his body lying under the Kathajodi river bridge and informed police. His cycle, school bag and shoes were found lying near the spot.

Madhupatna IIC Tusar Kant Sethi said the boy is suspected to have died by suicide following a quarrel with his mother.“The body has been seized and sent to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death,” he said adding further investigation is underway.

