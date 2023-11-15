Home States Odisha

Minor’s body found under Kathajodi bridge

His mother had lodged an FIR in this regard with the Madhupatna police. As per the complaint, Sahil had gone to school on Friday but did not return home.

Published: 15th November 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The body of a Class X student was found lying under the Kathajodi bridge on Tuesday.

The deceased, a 16-year-old boy from the Kalyani Nagar locality, had gone to school on Friday after which he went missing.

His mother had lodged an FIR in this regard with the Madhupatna police. As per the complaint, Sahil had gone to school on Friday but did not return home.

Later on the day, locals spotted his body lying under the Kathajodi river bridge and informed police. His cycle, school bag and shoes were found lying near the spot.

Madhupatna IIC Tusar Kant Sethi said the boy is suspected to have died by suicide following a quarrel with his mother.“The body has been seized and sent to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death,” he said adding further investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor Madhupatna police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp