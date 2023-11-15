NHRC orders Rs 2L ex gratia for boy’s death in open drain

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the state government to pay within six weeks Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of Joseph Sahani, a nine-year-old boy who died after falling into an under-construction open drain at Bidanasi in Cuttack city on January 15 this year.

The NHRC directed the chief secretary to pay of the compensation in addition to the Rs 2 lakh paid by the collector of Cuttack and Rs 30,000 the Cuttack Municipal Corporation had paid to the bereaved family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Harishchandra Yojana respectively.

While issuing the direction on a complaint filed by Akhand, a human rights activist, the NHRC said, “Upon perusal of facts of the case, prima facie, it is evident that this fatal incident happened due to negligence on the part of the errant officials as the drain in question was not properly fenced and adequate safety measures had not been put in place to prevent the tragic incident.”

The district administration has failed utterly in the discharge of its professional moral responsibilities towards the protection of human rights and safety of a citizen under the Constitutional Right to Life, leading to the death of the child at the tender age of nine, the commission observed. The NHRC closed the case but directed to list the matter after eight weeks in case of non-compliance of the direction for payment of the Rs 2 lakh additional compensation.

The tragic incident occurred reportedly at around 4.45 pm when Joseph, who was flying kite in front of his house near Sai Apartment at Bidanasi, fell into an under-construction open drain. Though he was rescued and rushed to the Sishu Bhawan, doctors declared him brought dead.Disciplinary action was initiated against the concerned erring engineering personnel for negligence after inquiry.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the state government to pay within six weeks Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of Joseph Sahani, a nine-year-old boy who died after falling into an under-construction open drain at Bidanasi in Cuttack city on January 15 this year. The NHRC directed the chief secretary to pay of the compensation in addition to the Rs 2 lakh paid by the collector of Cuttack and Rs 30,000 the Cuttack Municipal Corporation had paid to the bereaved family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Harishchandra Yojana respectively. While issuing the direction on a complaint filed by Akhand, a human rights activist, the NHRC said, “Upon perusal of facts of the case, prima facie, it is evident that this fatal incident happened due to negligence on the part of the errant officials as the drain in question was not properly fenced and adequate safety measures had not been put in place to prevent the tragic incident.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The district administration has failed utterly in the discharge of its professional moral responsibilities towards the protection of human rights and safety of a citizen under the Constitutional Right to Life, leading to the death of the child at the tender age of nine, the commission observed. The NHRC closed the case but directed to list the matter after eight weeks in case of non-compliance of the direction for payment of the Rs 2 lakh additional compensation. The tragic incident occurred reportedly at around 4.45 pm when Joseph, who was flying kite in front of his house near Sai Apartment at Bidanasi, fell into an under-construction open drain. Though he was rescued and rushed to the Sishu Bhawan, doctors declared him brought dead.Disciplinary action was initiated against the concerned erring engineering personnel for negligence after inquiry. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp