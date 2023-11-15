Opposition corporators’ protest over CMC council meeting enters second day

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The dharna staged by Congress and BJP corporators demanding clarification from the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over the cancellation of the council meeting entered its second day on Tuesday as both parties failed to come to an amicable solution on the matter.

The corporators had raised several questions over the alleged corruption and irregularities by the civic body authorities and sought reply over the issues which included providing wrong information under RTI Act, arbitrary allotment of pindi (vending unit) to vegetable vendors in newly-inaugurated Urban Haat, irregularities in awarding tender amounting Rs 3.32 crore to a particular agency for digital light show, fireworks and selfie zone in the upcoming Baliyatra festival among others.

While the CMC authorities failed to come up with a satisfactory response, the Opposition corporators created ruckus in the meeting hall owing to which mayor Subhas Singh had to cancel the council meeting.

On Tuesday, BJP state president Manmohan Samal met the BJP and Congress corporators who have been staging dharna since Monday and held a discussion with them. Condemning the step-motherly attitude of the civic body towards the Opposition parties’ corporators, Samal threatened that the BJP would hit the streets if the CMC ignored the party corporators.

Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim also met the corporators and held discussion with them. “If the CMC mayor and commissioner fail to solve issues amicably by holding a discussion with Congress and BJP Corporators over tonight, then the Congress will go for intensifying the agitation from Wednesday,” Moquim said.

Mayor Subhas Singh said both Congress and BJP corporators staged dharna inside the council meeting hall undemocratically. “There is no provision of allowing outsiders into the meeting hall but both the leaders entered the house. The Opposition corporators are trying to hinder developmental works,” Singh alleged.

