State government plans corporate accelerator at O-Hub soon

We are discussing with potential partners for collaborative frameworks between startups and incubators with an aim to create a robust network that transcends geographical boundaries, Omkar Rai said

Published: 15th November 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is exploring the prospect of setting up a corporate accelerator at O-Hub, Odisha’s maiden, centralised incubator, wholly-owned and operated by the state government, for amplifying the potential for innovative partnerships between businesses in the state and outside.

“We are in discussion with potential partners for collaborative frameworks between startups and incubators with an aim to create a robust network that transcends geographical boundaries,” executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai said after a meeting with British deputy high commissioner to East Andrew Fleming on Tuesday.

Fleming visited the vibrant hub for innovation and entrepreneurship and held discussions for fostering collaboration with the UK government. He was presented an overview of the distinctive programmes, initiatives and achievements that have positioned Startup Odisha as a key player in the national startup ecosystem.

Rai highlighted the commitment of Startup Odisha towards promoting diversity, with a special emphasis on empowering women entrepreneurs. Both explored avenues for bilateral initiatives, including exchange programmes for startups that would facilitate knowledge transfer, skill enhancement and cross-cultural learning.

Fleming got the firsthand experience of the cutting-edge projects and initiatives being undertaken in the O-Hub campus. The discussions included the commitment of both regions to nurturing a global ecosystem that thrives on shared expertise and mutual growth.

“His visit serves as a testament to the global recognition of our efforts in building a robust startup ecosystem. We look forward to exploring collaborative opportunities that can further enhance the impact of Startup Odisha on the global level,” Rai added.Odisha has been recognised as a ‘top performer’ state in the ‘Startup rankings framework’ by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

