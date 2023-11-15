Stir seeking repair of roads in Erasama

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of people and elected representatives under the banner of the United Action Committee on Tuesday staged a mass dharna in front of the Erasama tehsil office demanding renovation of different roads of the block.

Due to lack of maintenance and repair, roads have turned into death traps leading to accidents and loss of lives for the commuters. Neither the district administration nor the state government has shown any interest in maintaining the roads, the agitating locals said.

Major routes including Erasama-Ambiki Road, Nagari- Gadabishnupur saline road, Ambiki-Kankan Road, Gadabishnupur-Silai Road, Gadabishnupur-Panchpalli Road and Sarabant-Garia Road have deteriorated due to lack of repair and maintenance since years.

As a result, the roads have developed potholes and cracks creating trouble for the commuters, they said. Erasama tehsildar S Majhi said the villagers and elected representatives were assured that roads would be upgraded into pucca roads by June 2024 after which they called off their stir.

