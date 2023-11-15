Home States Odisha

Stir seeking repair of roads in Erasama

Due to lack of maintenance and repair, roads have turned into death traps leading to accidents and loss of lives for the commuters.

Published: 15th November 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, strike

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of people and elected representatives under the banner of the United Action Committee on Tuesday staged a mass dharna in front of the Erasama tehsil office demanding renovation of different roads of the block.

Due to lack of maintenance and repair, roads have turned into death traps leading to accidents and loss of lives for the commuters. Neither the district administration nor the state government has shown any interest in maintaining the roads, the agitating locals said.

Major routes including Erasama-Ambiki Road, Nagari- Gadabishnupur saline road, Ambiki-Kankan Road, Gadabishnupur-Silai Road, Gadabishnupur-Panchpalli Road and Sarabant-Garia Road have deteriorated due to lack of repair and maintenance since years.

As a result, the roads have developed potholes and cracks creating trouble for the commuters, they said.  Erasama tehsildar S Majhi said the villagers and elected representatives were assured that roads would be upgraded into pucca roads by June 2024 after which they called off their stir.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Action Committee proper road facility

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp