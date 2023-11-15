The Undying Legacy of a Tribal legend

Prof AB Ota By

Express News Service

The history of India’s Freedom struggle is a kinetic phenomenon of wars against barbaric invasions and subsequent colonial rule. Freedom fighters across the country sacrificed their lives to gain Independence in 1947. Several unsung heroes still await recognition. These martyrs need to be cherished and valued. Many of our tribal heroes have not been given due importance.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Laxman Naik, Chakra Bishoy and many others have left behind their indelible footprints for generations to follow.

Among these tribal freedom fighters of India, the most conspicuous name is that of Birsa Munda who successfully appealed to the tribals of the entire country to unite in gallant opposition against the British oppression in a movement that raged with lightening momentum.

Born on November 15, 1875, in a small village named Ulihatu in Jharkhand, Birsa arrived at a time when the nation needed a fighter. He protested vehemently and persistently against the colonial power with the prowess of his bow and arrows. He toiled hard to banish all external forces that threatened to tarnish the purity and sanctity of Munda culture. Metaphorically, Birsa proved to be a lethal weapon against the British hegemony.

Spending his childhood in Chaibasa he was greatly influenced by the national movement and the national leaders. On the recommendation of his teacher Jaipal Nag, Birsa converted to Christianity and became Birsa David/Daud to receive the benefits of modern education from a German missionary school. However, he deliberately dropped out from school after a few years. The conversion of tribals to Christianity by missionaries distressed Birsa. He started ‘Birsait’ a cult that had people of the Munda and Oraon communities joining it to challenge the British conversion activities.

During the 1880s, Birsa spent a considerable amount of his time in Chaibasa, the centre of the agitation. The activities of the Sardars enraged young Birsa and he became a strong voice of anti-missionary and anti-government conduct. By the time he left Chaibasa in 1890, Birsa had already triggered the movement against the hypocritical English practice. He compelled the British to introduce laws protecting the land rights of the tribals.

March 3, 1900 was a black day in the history of the Freedom struggle because Birsa Munda was arrested by the British police from within his tribal guerilla army at Jamkopai forest in Chakradharpur. Like Bhagat Singh, Birsa died at an early age of 25 while he was in Ranchi jail on June 9, 1900.

The people of the Munda, Kharia and Oraon communities accepted him as their leader. Many others, irrespective of caste and religion were drawn towards Birsa because of the growing charisma of the mass leader. In 1895, Birsa Munda’s first act of rebellion came into force when he organised a group of tribal youth to protest against the imposition of taxes and forced labour.

After the first rebellion, there were more uprisings and he became an important leader of the tribal resistance movement in Jharkhand. He wanted to bring other tribes in Jharkhand together to fight for their common interests of freedom and self-governance.

The formation of the Munda Council in 1899 under his leadership strengthened the movement. They used traditional weapons and fought in furtive, sporadic guerrilla warfare attacks. They targeted government buildings and police stations where the British were in charge. More and more people from different tribal groups joined the rebellion. He gave the slogan “Abua raj seter jana, maharani raj tundu jana” or literally, “our Raj will come and the Maharani’s (Queen Victoria) will end”.

Birsa Munda is known as ‘Dharti Aba,’ meaning ‘Earth Father.’ An airport, a park and some institutions have been named after him to commemorate the legendary tribal hero. A couple of years ago the jail where Bhagwan Birsa Munda breathed his last was converted into a Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand. In 2023, the Government of Odisha formally recognised the great contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and named the high-tech Hockey Stadium at Rourkela as the Birsa Munda stadium where the Hockey World Cup was staged.

The Government of India has declared November 15 as the Janajatiya Gaurav Divas or ‘Tribal Pride Day’. During a week-long celebration throughout the country, several activities like staging cultural performances of tribal dances, music, tribal art, craft, debates and competitions at school as well as college level, workshops/conferences were organised on the contributions of tribal freedom fighters highlighting the role of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He will remain invincible and unforgettable for his valiance and humane behaviour. His legacy has influenced several tribal activists across India and his ideas of social justice and equality continue to inspire people even today.

(Professor Ota is the former Director, SCSTRTI, Odisha State Tribal Museum and an anthropologist of repute.)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The history of India’s Freedom struggle is a kinetic phenomenon of wars against barbaric invasions and subsequent colonial rule. Freedom fighters across the country sacrificed their lives to gain Independence in 1947. Several unsung heroes still await recognition. These martyrs need to be cherished and valued. Many of our tribal heroes have not been given due importance. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Laxman Naik, Chakra Bishoy and many others have left behind their indelible footprints for generations to follow. Among these tribal freedom fighters of India, the most conspicuous name is that of Birsa Munda who successfully appealed to the tribals of the entire country to unite in gallant opposition against the British oppression in a movement that raged with lightening momentum.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Born on November 15, 1875, in a small village named Ulihatu in Jharkhand, Birsa arrived at a time when the nation needed a fighter. He protested vehemently and persistently against the colonial power with the prowess of his bow and arrows. He toiled hard to banish all external forces that threatened to tarnish the purity and sanctity of Munda culture. Metaphorically, Birsa proved to be a lethal weapon against the British hegemony. Spending his childhood in Chaibasa he was greatly influenced by the national movement and the national leaders. On the recommendation of his teacher Jaipal Nag, Birsa converted to Christianity and became Birsa David/Daud to receive the benefits of modern education from a German missionary school. However, he deliberately dropped out from school after a few years. The conversion of tribals to Christianity by missionaries distressed Birsa. He started ‘Birsait’ a cult that had people of the Munda and Oraon communities joining it to challenge the British conversion activities. During the 1880s, Birsa spent a considerable amount of his time in Chaibasa, the centre of the agitation. The activities of the Sardars enraged young Birsa and he became a strong voice of anti-missionary and anti-government conduct. By the time he left Chaibasa in 1890, Birsa had already triggered the movement against the hypocritical English practice. He compelled the British to introduce laws protecting the land rights of the tribals. March 3, 1900 was a black day in the history of the Freedom struggle because Birsa Munda was arrested by the British police from within his tribal guerilla army at Jamkopai forest in Chakradharpur. Like Bhagat Singh, Birsa died at an early age of 25 while he was in Ranchi jail on June 9, 1900. The people of the Munda, Kharia and Oraon communities accepted him as their leader. Many others, irrespective of caste and religion were drawn towards Birsa because of the growing charisma of the mass leader. In 1895, Birsa Munda’s first act of rebellion came into force when he organised a group of tribal youth to protest against the imposition of taxes and forced labour. After the first rebellion, there were more uprisings and he became an important leader of the tribal resistance movement in Jharkhand. He wanted to bring other tribes in Jharkhand together to fight for their common interests of freedom and self-governance. The formation of the Munda Council in 1899 under his leadership strengthened the movement. They used traditional weapons and fought in furtive, sporadic guerrilla warfare attacks. They targeted government buildings and police stations where the British were in charge. More and more people from different tribal groups joined the rebellion. He gave the slogan “Abua raj seter jana, maharani raj tundu jana” or literally, “our Raj will come and the Maharani’s (Queen Victoria) will end”. Birsa Munda is known as ‘Dharti Aba,’ meaning ‘Earth Father.’ An airport, a park and some institutions have been named after him to commemorate the legendary tribal hero. A couple of years ago the jail where Bhagwan Birsa Munda breathed his last was converted into a Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand. In 2023, the Government of Odisha formally recognised the great contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and named the high-tech Hockey Stadium at Rourkela as the Birsa Munda stadium where the Hockey World Cup was staged. The Government of India has declared November 15 as the Janajatiya Gaurav Divas or ‘Tribal Pride Day’. During a week-long celebration throughout the country, several activities like staging cultural performances of tribal dances, music, tribal art, craft, debates and competitions at school as well as college level, workshops/conferences were organised on the contributions of tribal freedom fighters highlighting the role of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He will remain invincible and unforgettable for his valiance and humane behaviour. His legacy has influenced several tribal activists across India and his ideas of social justice and equality continue to inspire people even today. (Professor Ota is the former Director, SCSTRTI, Odisha State Tribal Museum and an anthropologist of repute.) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp