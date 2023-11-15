Varsities, colleges asked to outsource hostel ops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state-run higher educational institutions (HEIs) will now have to outsource their hostel operations for better management of the facilities.

Secretary-cum-commissioner of the Higher Education department Arvind Agarwal on Tuesday directed the vice-chancellors of universities and principals of degree colleges to hire outsourcing agencies to look into all works related to the operation of hostels including cooking, security and housekeeping.

The cost towards hiring such agencies will be borne by the institutions from the rental income of the hostels itself.

The HEIs will only be allowed to post their employees as caretakers (for boys’ hostel) and matrons (for girls’ hostel). The HEIs will ensure that the agencies deploy the required number of manpower for the operation of the hostels.

Further, the higher educational institutions have been directed not to undertake any construction work on their campus on their own or by their committee. Only the civil work agencies identified by the state government will now execute new constructions, repair and renovation of college and university campuses.

The commissioner said that if any college or university is found undertaking civil work on their own or through any committee, it will be treated as illegal expenditure subject to recovery from the persons involved in the work. The money will be recovered from their salary, retirement benefits or from their other forms of savings.

