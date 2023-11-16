Home States Odisha

BJP is frustrated, say BJD leaders in counterattack

Naveen is set to become the CM for the sixth time in a row and challenged the BJP to prove its allegations or get those investigated by the BJP-led central government.

Published: 16th November 2023

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A day after the BJP accused the Naveen Patnaik government of indulging in rampant corruption, misrule and failing on all fronts in 24 years of its rule, the ruling BJD on Wednesday shot back stating BJP’s allegations stem from their frustration and desperation.

In a joint statement, state BJD vice-president Rashmibala Mishra, BJD Rourkela unit president Halu Mundari and working president Pradyumna Tripathy, former Sundargarh Zilla Parishad president, Rourkela unit spokesperson Jayant Mishra among others said the BJP is both frustrated and jealous with the ever growing popularity of Chief Minister (CM) Naveen Patnaik.

“Naveen is set to become the CM for the sixth time in a row and challenged the BJP to prove its allegations or get those investigated by the BJP-led central government. During Naveen’s rule universities in Odisha increased to 35 from three, government medical colleges and hospital rose to 14 from three,” they said.

