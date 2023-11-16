Home States Odisha

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm, cross Bangla coast 

Under its influence, many parts of Odisha, particularly the coastal region, will experience heavy rainfall, with wind blowing between 40 kmph and 70 kmph, an IMD official said.

Published: 16th November 2023

BHUBANESWAR: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Friday and cross the Bangladesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

A depression intensified into a deep depression on Thursday and was moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 17 kmph. It lay centred around 390 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 320 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha at 8.30 am on Thursday. the Met Department forecasted squally winds along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast reaching up to a speed of 50 kmph.

"The system is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours and cross the Bangladesh coast between Mongla and Khepupara in the early hours on Saturday, with wind speed of 55-65 km, gusting up to 75 kmph," the bulletin stated.

IMD scientist Umashankar Das said, "If we look at the weather system, yesterday's low-pressure system, which is moving almost north-northwest and concentrating into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal...Under its influence, we are expecting rainfall activity from midnight today. Light to moderate rainfall is likely over parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada..."

Fishermen were advised against venturing into deep seas till November 18 as sea conditions will remain rough during the period. 

"Guidance from various numerical models is indicating north-northeastwards movement towards Bangladesh coast. Peak intensification is suggested up to the marginal cyclone stage," the agency added.

