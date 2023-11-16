Enrol new voters through colleges, Education ministry tells HE dept

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Education has asked the Higher Education department to ensure enrolment of students attaining the age of 18 as eligible voters in the state.

In a recent letter to the department, the ministry asked the former to implement various provisions of the MoU signed between it and the Election Commission of India to improve enrolment of eligible voters in higher educational institutions and promote electoral literacy among students. The measures are aimed at generating a higher youth turnout in the forthcoming elections.

Sources in the HE department said colleges and universities are already undertaking special drives for the enrolment of eligible voters through NSS members since August this year. The move comes after the chief electoral officer asked the department to undertake special drives to increase the enrolment through educational institutions.

As per amendment to RP Act, 1950, the voters’ registration is being done on four dates - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 instead of the previous practice of enrolling voters who are turning 18 years, on January 1 every year. The students can also apply for enrolment through the Voter Helpline application.

