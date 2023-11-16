Funds delay hits ITMS even as accidents surge

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The delay in implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) owing to hurdles in fund allocation has contributed to a surge in accidents, traffic congestion, and rule violations in Paradip and Jagatsinghpur urban areas.

As per the Integrated Road Accident Database, accidents are frequent between 6 am and 9 am, 12 noon and 3 pm, and 9 pm and 12 pm. From January to October 2023, 76 fatalities and 102 injuries have been reported as a result of accidents in the district. The majority of these accidents have occurred in urban areas, underscoring the lack of effective traffic management, safety, and surveillance.

A district road safety committee meeting chaired by collector Parul Patwari recently decided to implement ITMS in Paradip and Jagatsinghpur municipalities at an early date. However, the delay in fund allocation has hindered its execution in these urban areas, exacerbating the accident rate.

Regional transport officer Nirmal Chandra Mohanty said, “We submitted a project proposal with a budget of Rs 9 crore for ITMS implementation to the state government eight months ago. Unfortunately, funds are yet to be allocated, impeding progress of the project in Paradip and Jagatsinghpur.” A total of 48 locations have been identified for camera installations with automated control rooms planned in police stations and the RTO office.

ITMS would help in traffic management by reducing waiting times at junctions, minimising fuel consumption, and automating traffic light timing through sensors.From January to October 2023, 20,411 e-challans were issued against traffic rule violators, leading to the suspension of 1,016 driving licences. The administration has directed local authorities to address illegal vehicle parking on Bhutamundai Bridge in Paradip to mitigate traffic congestion and prevent accidents.

