Government must answer on low farmer income: BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Targeting the state government over the abysmal average monthly income of agricultural households in the state, the BJP on Wednesday sought an explanation on the outcome of the special agricultural budget and its impact on farmers.

The state government had introduced separate agricultural budget from 2013-14 financial year to give special emphasis on agriculture and allied sectors. With a budget provision of Rs 7,162 crore in 2013-14, the allocation in the current financial year has jumped to Rs 24,829 crore.

The cumulative allocation for agriculture and allied sectors is more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore but the average monthly income of agricultural household of the state is second lowest (Rs 5,112) in the country, state BJP spokesperson and former MLA Ramaranjan Baliarsingh told mediapersons here.

The state government launched potato mission in 2014-15 followed by onion mission to address price shock of the two commodities. The two missions failed due to lack of cold storage facilities. Even after 10 years of the launch of the potato mission, the government has not created a single cold storage in the state, he said.

Odisha is among 12 states of the country which are prone to drought. While states like Gujarat and Rajasthan have availed maximum benefits of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), launched in 2015, by providing irrigation to 70 to 80 lakh hectare, Odisha has created irrigation potential for only 33,000 hectare, the former MLA said.

Several irrigation projects including Lower Indra and Lower Suktel are yet to be completed more than 30 years after the work was started with cost overrun of six to 11 times. Estimated to cost Rs 2,011 crore in 1990, the state government has already spent Rs 12,742 crore on Lower Indra but only 24 per cent irrigation potential has been created.

Similarly, 168 minor irrigation projects executed since 2008 in Balangir and Nuapada districts are still incomplete while the cost has increased 40 times, he added. As per a recent report released by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), per capita milk availability in the state is 144 gm/day as against national average of 444 gm/day. He said the farmers of the state have the right to know who are the actual beneficiaries of the huge budgetary allocation for the farm sector.

