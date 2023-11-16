HC directs ASI to start Natamandap repair from today

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to start work on strengthening the cracked beam inside the Natamandap (Dancing Hall) of Sri Jagannath Temple at Puri ‘from tomorrow’ (Thursday).

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman issued the direction in reply to the court’s query whether Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has any objection if the work is started from Thursday.

Earlier at the start of hearing on the matter, ASI counsel Chandrakanta Pradhan had submitted an affidavit in which ASI’s superintending archaeologist (Puri Circle) DB Garnayak said the central agency has received a modified design and working drawing for strengthening of the cracked beam of Natamandapa, taking into consideration, the new suggestions given by the core committee members.

“As per the discussion held, in the meeting at Puri, between the Chief Administrator of SJTA and ASI, in the presence of amicus curiae and engineer-in-chief, Works department of Odisha, it has been finalised to start the work from 20.1.2024 which will be completed within 120 working days having six working hours per day.” Garnayak stated in the affidavit.

He further stated that SJTA assured to provide all logistics support during the execution of work inside Natamandap. The work will be undertaken under the technical advice of Archaeological Survey of India core committee and SJTA technical committee.

However, while directing ASI to start the work, the bench also asked amicus curiae NK Mohanty to submit a status report on the progress every fortnight. The bench fixed December 4 for taking stock of the progress of the work.The high court is monitoring repair and renovation of Natamandap.

