Implement PM SHRI in state: Pradhan to Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan has once again requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme in the state.

In his third letter to the chief minister on the issue, Pradhan said most of the states and union territories have signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) in the Ministry of Education (MoE) for implementing the scheme.

He said first phase of selection of schools has been completed and the first installment released to implement the scheme. The second cycle of selection of PM SHRI schools is in process but Odisha is yet to sign the MoU with the Centre.

The union minister said the scheme was launched on September 7, 2022 with the aim to establish more than 14,500 PM SHRI schools across the country. Such schools will display all components of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and act as exemplar educational institutions. This apart, these schools will provide high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful environment.

“I would request you again to issue necessary directions to the officers concerned to sign MoU for PM SHRI scheme with the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education,” Pradhan said. He said PM SHRI schools will not only focus on cognitive development but will also create holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills.

In these schools every student will feel welcome and cared for. The institutions will offer a wide range of learning experiences offered with good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning of all students. The Centre will take care of the entire cost of the PM SHRI schools for five years after which it will be the responsibility of the state government to maintain the benchmark achieved by these schools.

