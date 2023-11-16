Home States Odisha

Karnataka Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths picks up five students of Odisha Vikram Deb University; the 'youths rented a house to smuggle ganja'

Accordingly, Jeypore police helped the NCB team to locate the house and the five students were rounded up.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Karnataka on Tuesday picked up five students of Vikram Deb (VD) University at Jeypore in Koraput for their alleged involvement in ganja smuggling.

The students are Himansu Sekhar Nayak, Siba Dutt, Raja Mondal, K Amarnath, all residents of Nua Sahi area of Jeypore and Subhansu of Umerkote in Nabarangpur district.

Aged between 19 and 22 years, the accused are Plus III and PG students of VD University.

Sources said a 15-member NCB team from Bengaluru reached Jeypore on Monday night and sought help of the local police to raid a house in Parabeda area where the five students were staying on rent.

Accordingly, Jeypore police helped the NCB team to locate the house and the five students were rounded up. The NCB team reportedly found some incriminating materials from the house.

Police sources said the students had rented the house at Parabeda to carry out illegal activities. Some ganja smugglers were arrested in Bengaluru a few days back. During interrogation, they revealed that the five students were involved in ganja peddling.

Based on their information, the Karnataka NCB team landed at Jeypore. The students were picked up for further investigation, the sources added.

Confirming the incident, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jeypore Harisha BC said all the five students were ganja peddlers. They were taken to Karnataka by the NCB team on Tuesday evening.

