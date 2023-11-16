Kharif season: December 14 date for procurement of paddy stock from farmers

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: For the upcoming kharif season, the Koraput district procurement committee has announced the opening of mandis from December 14.

During a meeting chaired by collector Md Abdaal Akhtar on Tuesday, it was decided that approximately 105 mandis across 14 blocks in the district would facilitate the collection of paddy stock from around 41,285 registered farmers.

Procurement agencies, including 20 LAMPs, 20 SHGs, and three pani panchayats, will be engaged in procuring paddy from farmers at these mandis.

The procured paddy will then be handed over to millers for custom milling rice, adhering to established norms. The state government has set an initial procurement target of about 21.61 lakh quintal of paddy from farmers for the kharif season. Small and medium farmers will be given priority in selling their paddy at the mandis, with the added requirement of undergoing a biometric scanner process during the selling procedure.

On infrastructural facilities for storing paddy in mandis, committee members instructed RMC officials to ensure adequate arrangements before the mandis open.The collector called for the cooperation of millers, farmers, and all government agencies concerned to ensure a smooth paddy procurement process in the district.

