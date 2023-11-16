Odisha farmer took loan, raised paddy crop in 10 acres, but suffered loss due to pest attack forcing him to die by suicide

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Crestfallen over crop loss caused by pest attack, a paddy farmer of Puintala allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday.

Ramesh Bhoi, of Bubel village in Puintala police limits, had consumed poison in his farmland on Tuesday. He was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) in Balangir where he succumbed during treatment on the day.

Bhoi had grown paddy on 10 acres this season. His family said he had taken loans for the crop but suffered huge loss due to pest attack. Bhoi tried pest control measures but in vain. Unable to get over the loss and worried over debt repayment, he consumed poison while working in the field.

His brother Jaya Bharat said Bhoi had taken a loan of around Rs 5 lakh from multiple sources with high interest rates. “He was under stress due to pest attack that led to crop loss and it prompted him to end his life,” he said. The deceased is survived by his wife and two sons.

After getting information, Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling reached the spot. Mukesh alleged that Bhoi was under debt. Mahaling demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and government job to the victim’s family.

The chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Subash Chandra Behera also reached the village and said the district officials are keeping watch on the crop situation. “If any farmer is facing any issues relating to farming , they should contact the department for support,” he said.

This is believed to be the first farmer death from the district this season. Puintala police reached the village and began investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

