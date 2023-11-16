Odisha: Lack of storage sheds, basic amenities at Paddy Procurement Centres remain big bother for farmers

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At a time when Sundargarh district is gearing up for paddy procurement from second week of December, a majority of Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) continue to face lack of storage sheds and basic amenities much to the chagrin of farmers. The district administration has reportedly decided to supply tarpaulins to protect paddy stocks in the open.

Reliable sources said for kharif procurement about 22 lakh quintals paddy get purchase through around 135 PPCs in Sundargarh. Of 47 main PCCs including 44 Large Area Multipurpose Societies (LAMPS), two RCMSs and one MPCC hardly 30 of them have own go-downs of 100 to 500 tonne capacity.

Over the past couple of years about 20 new storage go-downs have been constructed near the subsidiary PPCs with 500 tonne each capacity. At least 65 subsidiary PCCs set up on temporary basis and mostly running from respective Gram Panchayat premises or similar arrangements are most ill-equipped with no structural storage sheds to store paddy brought by farmers from far-flung areas.

The usual practice has been stacking of paddy bags in the open. The risk of damage to paddy stocks looms large in the event of rain and delay in lifting by rice mills, the farmers expressed with concern.Ideally, all the PPC should have proper storage facilities along with basic amenities including drinking water, rest shed and toilet. But, very few PPCs have these facilities.

Managing director of Kuanrmunda LAMPS Ranjit Lakra said at present they have two go-downs of 50 tonne each. We have land records for two parcels of land measuring 49 decimal and 20 decimal at the Kuanrmunda block headquarter for construction of warehouses of 500 tonne each capacity. “Presently almost all the subsidiary PPCs and some main PPCs with inadequate storage space conduct procurement under the open sky,” he stated.

During peak procurement, arrival of paddy varies from 700 to 1,200 quintal at each PPCs. To avoid storage constraints, farmers are asked to reach the PPCs only when vehicles of rice mills are ready for lifting. But even then combined problems of vehicle shortage and arrival of bulk stock leads to stacking of paddy bags in open areas for days.

Sundargarh deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) US Das said, “This year the district administration has reaffirmed its decision to lift paddy within 24 hours. As added precautions, the PPCs would be provided with adequate tarpaulins.”

