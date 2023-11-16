Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man sets lender on fire for demanding repayment of Rs 2 lakh

By PTI

BHAWANIPATNA: A borrower allegedly poured petrol on a 55-year-old man and set him on fire after he demanded the repayment of Rs 2 lakh loan in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Thursday.

The victim has suffered 60 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at VSS Medical College and Hospital in Burla.

The incident took place when the accused, after initially refusing to repay the borrowed money, called up the victim on Wednesday night and asked him to come to a location on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna town, promising him repayment of the loan amount, a police officer said.

However, when the victim reached the spot, the accused, along with another associate, allegedly poured petrol on him and set him ablaze, Bhawanipatna Sadar police station inspector-in-charge Naresh Pradhan said, adding further details are awaited.

On the basis of a preliminary report from the hospital, police have initiated an investigation and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

