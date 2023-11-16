Home States Odisha

Odisha: Mixed football tourney to promote gender equality

The organisers said as mixed team is a new concept, training was provided to players to ensure that everyone gets equal opportunities to play during matches.

Published: 16th November 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

A mixed gender football match underway in Sambalpur. (Photo | Express)

A mixed gender football match underway in Sambalpur. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to raise awareness on gender equality, a mixed team football tournament is being organised in Sambalpur district.

Each team participating in Samata Cup has at least 50 per cent women players. Ten teams from Maneswar, Jujumura and Dhankauda blocks took part in the football tournament which is being organised by social organisation ‘Patang’. There are at least seven to eight women players in each team.So far, 10 matches of the mixed tournament have already been organised in different blocks of the district. The semifinals were held on November 10. The final match is scheduled to take place at 4C ground in the city on November 17.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Patang Rita Mishra said, “Sometimes, men also become victims of gender inequality. Thus, we decided to organise the tournament to create awareness on gender equality in a way that works with both males and females. We want this football tournament to act as a platform where participants could interact about the issues related to gender equality.”The objective of the tournament is to educate people about the consequences and impact of gender inequality that exists in the society and make an effort to change their perception, she added.

The organisers said as mixed team is a new concept, training was provided to players to ensure that everyone gets equal opportunities to play during matches. As football is a male-centric sport and aggressive in nature, several rounds of discussions were also held with players of each team to ensure that misunderstanding does not arise between the men and women during matches.All the players are from rural areas of the district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha gender equality football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp