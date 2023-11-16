Home States Odisha

Odisha’s tribal culture enriches state, nation: CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s unique tribal culture enriches the state and the country, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the Janajatiya Gaurav Divas virtually, he said there can be no development if culture is not given due importance. “We have expanded SDCs to 23 districts from the initial nine,” he said, adding the state government is laying great emphasis on culture as part of ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ initiative. This year, the nine SDCs have been allocated additional funds of Rs 175.5 crore, the chief minister informed.

Speaking on the occasion, ST and SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka said so far, 1,800 tribal groups had received musical instruments, and 1,000 dance troupes had been given costumes to preserve their culture. Commissioner-cum-secretary of the department Roopa Roshan Sahoo said since its launch in 2017-18, SDC has expanded from nine to 23 districts, covering 173 blocks in just five years, with 14 districts added in the 2023-24 financial year. The SDC aims to organise 500 cultural festivals by March 2024 and plans a state-level conclave for tribals on February 14, 15 and 16 next year. “By then, we would have also established over 2,800 culture clubs across the state,” she said.

Tribal artistes from different parts of the state were given musical instruments and ornaments at the function. The move will benefit over 60,000 members of tribal cultural troupes under nine special development councils (SDCs).  Musical instruments worth Rs 7.49 crore for 1,891 tribal cultural troupes and dance costumes valued at Rs 11.63 crore for 818 troupes will be distributed across the nine districts. Altogether, 2,709 tribal troupes having 67,500 artistes will benefit.

